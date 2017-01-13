Home Zetta Awarded New Patent for Technology that Speeds Direct-to-Cloud Backup

Zetta Awarded New Patent for Technology that Speeds Direct-to-Cloud Backup

0
Zetta Awarded New Patent for Technology that Speeds Direct-to-Cloud Backup
0

Patented Direct-to-Cloud Backup Technology Increases Data Protection Throughput

Zetta, a leading provider of high-performance business continuity solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office that covers the mechanics of how it makes direct-to-cloud data protection fast and efficient. It also includes protection for technology processes that enable direct-to-cloud backup, without any intermediary appliance or staging area, in addition to concurrent local copies.

The latest in a series of Zetta patents, the new Patent 9,483,359, protects systems and methods which enable Zetta data protection technology for backup and disaster recovery to be applicable to even more customers and use cases, by increasing network transport efficiency. The technology is based on enterprise replication methodologies, which provide state consistent snapshot replication. Like incremental backups, it only transfers changed data segments, but unlike traditional incremental backups it isn’t susceptible to a single bad backup invalidating all subsequent backups.

“Zetta has provided, since it’s inception, Internet scale, direct-to-cloud replication for backup and disaster recovery. This patent is a reflection of our consistent focus on what makes us different, specifically WAN-efficient transport,” said Jeff Whitehead, Chief Technology Officer, Zetta. “This technology allows us to protect larger data sets, or a higher underlying rate of change, than other approaches. We have even seen cases where we are able to replicate datasets — over the public internet — faster than legacy backup systems were able to backup from disk-to-disk within a local network.”

The new patent furthers Zetta’s prowess in technology innovation and adds to a range of additional patents earned by the company for faster direct-to-cloud backup, disaster recovery and DR as a Services (DRaaS) capabilities. The company additionally been awarded nine other patents including patents for the following technologies:

  • State consistent replication (Patent 8,977,594)
  • Backup using locally distributed change detection (Patent 8,977,596)
  • Minimizing network bandwidth for replication/backup (Patent 9,015,122)
  • Online backup and disaster recovery with local copy (Patent 8,977,598)

For more information on Zetta Data Protection, or to register for a free trial, visit: www.zetta.com/products/backup-recovery.

About Zetta

Zetta is an award-winning provider of high-performance cloud-first data protection and disaster recovery solutions that are a worry-free choice for businesses and managed service providers. The Company’s direct-to-cloud approach provides businesses a fast and reliable way to protect, access and quickly recover their business-critical data and systems—both physical and virtual – without the need for costly extra hardware. For more information, visit www.zetta.com.

More Resources:

Categories:
Zetta
Zetta Zetta is an award-winning provider of high-performance cloud backup and disaster recovery solutions that are a worry-free choice for businesses and managed service providers. The Company's direct-to-cloud approach provides businesses a fast and reliable way to protect, access and quickly recover their business-critical data and systems—both physical and virtual – without the need for costly extra hardware.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]

    read more
    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper

    Downloads

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop Wayk Now lets you take control of a remote computer, or allow an authorized user to take control of your computer. Wayk Now is free for personal use and currently available on Windows, Max OS X and Linux. Remote Control – Take control of a remote computer, or allow someone […]

      read more
      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]

        read more
        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1484156831_maxresdefault.jpg

          Hardware Asset Management with ServiceDesk Plus – Video

          ServiceDesk Plus is a game-changing IT help desk software which is used by more than 100,000 service desks across 185 countries. This video series will help you get the most out of ServiceDesk Plus. In this video, you will learn about, Hardware asset discovery/scanning techniques – 2:20 Product & product type – 7:07 Assigning assets […]

          read more
          steadyPRINT Logo

          steadyPRINT FollowMe Printer (Preview) Video

          1484276837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video – 3 Ways you can Make your Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop Deployment more Robust

          1484194631_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Restart Priorities and Orchestrated Restart for vSphere HA Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video