Most of my life I have been closer to applications and primary storage, and later on when managing technology teams I always counted on well-trained data protection professionals to handle such critical role in organizations. One thing was clear to me – backup is equivalent to insurance. It is a tool that is there for when sh*t hit the fan. {pardon the expression}

Other than Data Domain adding deduplication and more recently backup vendors using HCI approach to store backups in scale-out clusters, not much has changed since my customer days. Some vendors are now starting to tinker with Cloud as tape replacement, but for the most part, the cost is still prohibitive due to the high capacity requirements for incremental, daily, weekly and monthly full backups.

I may not be a data protection authority, but I do understand RPO, RTO and the business impacts.

RPO (Recovery Point Objective) refers to the amount of data at risk. It is determined by the amount of time between data protection events and reflects the amount of data that potentially could be lost during disaster recovery. The metric is an indication of the amount of data at risk of being lost.

Read the entire article here, Zero RTO Application Restores – Myth or Reality? – myvirtualcloud.net

Via the fine folks at Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net