ZE PowerGroup boosts software performance with ManageEngine Applications Manager
Ryan Arian from ZE PowerGroup talks about ManageEngine’s Applications Manager and how it helped pinpoint performance hiccups in their SaaS-based software, ZEMA. Having proved its worth, Applications Manager is not only their preferred choice but is also a tool they’d recommend to other software companies that need help managing application performance.
