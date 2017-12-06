Your UNIX alternative with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Microsoft Azure

For many organizations, IT modernization begins with the operating system. In the last few years, migrating workloads to Linux from RISC systems has accelerated as organizations seek to take advantage of the potential price/performance advantage of x86 blade hardware solutions. However, as open source becomes more pervasive, many enterprises are realizing additional benefits. Not only can enterprises reduce (or in some cases eliminate) their reliance on legacy systems by migrating to Red Hat Enterprise Linux, they can simultaneously create a foundation ready for the transition to cloud-based applications and services.

A large Red Hat customer transitioned from a high-end RISC server to Red Hat Enterprise Linux on x86 and was able to recoup the cost of the project in just over three months. This is without factoring in real estate, depreciation of hardware, and power/cooling. In parallel, they were able to decrease their risk profile: according to one of Red Hat’s chief technologists who has advised many customers on their Linux migration strategy, spares for some RISC vendors have become increasingly difficult to acquire. Some customers readily admit that online auctions have become their primary source for spares. This is troubling on many levels. Factor in the price/performance ratio of RISC vs. x86 and the choice to migrate can become even more appealing.

