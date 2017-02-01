The goal of this webinar was to help our users master the most popular SysKit feature: User Activity Monitoring. During the demo, we show which SysKit reports you should be using to detect idle users, track remote connections, and create automated payroll reports. Also, we demonstrate how to audit applications started by users and quantify the load they are producing on your system’s resources.

Table of contents

00:21 About Acceleratio Ltd.

03:50 Introduction to SysKit

05:42 User activity monitoring overview

10:26 Demo: How to monitor user activity

26:49 Q&A

The webinar was led by Silvio Rahle, our product marketing manager, and questions were answered by Frane Borozan, the SysKit product owner.

Read the entire article here, Your guide on how to monitor user activity with SysKit