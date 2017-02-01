Home Applications Your Guide on How to Monitor User Activity with SysKit

The goal of this webinar was to help our users master the most popular SysKit feature: User Activity Monitoring. During the demo, we show which SysKit reports you should be using to detect idle users, track remote connections, and create automated payroll reports. Also, we demonstrate how to audit applications started by users and quantify the load they are producing on your system’s resources.

00:21 About Acceleratio Ltd.
03:50 Introduction to SysKit
05:42 User activity monitoring overview
10:26 Demo: How to monitor user activity
26:49 Q&A

The webinar was led by Silvio Rahle, our product marketing manager, and questions were answered by Frane Borozan, the SysKit product owner.

Read the entire article here, Your guide on how to monitor user activity with SysKit

via the fine folks at Acceleratio!

Applications
Data Center
Monitoring
Acceleratio
Acceleratio Get a clear understanding of your server environments based on the Remote Desktop Services, Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop and RD Gateway. Monitor your servers performance, apps and users in real-time.
