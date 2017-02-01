Your Guide on How to Monitor User Activity with SysKit
The goal of this webinar was to help our users master the most popular SysKit feature: User Activity Monitoring. During the demo, we show which SysKit reports you should be using to detect idle users, track remote connections, and create automated payroll reports. Also, we demonstrate how to audit applications started by users and quantify the load they are producing on your system’s resources.
Table of contents
00:21 About Acceleratio Ltd.
03:50 Introduction to SysKit
05:42 User activity monitoring overview
10:26 Demo: How to monitor user activity
26:49 Q&A
The webinar was led by Silvio Rahle, our product marketing manager, and questions were answered by Frane Borozan, the SysKit product owner.
Read the entire article here, Your guide on how to monitor user activity with SysKit
via the fine folks at Acceleratio!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]
Share this:
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments