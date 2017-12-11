You Can Now Automate Amazon AppStream 2.0 Agent Updates on your Streaming Instances
The AppStream 2.0 agent is software that runs on your streaming instances and enables application streaming. Before this, agent updates were included with new base image releases provided by AWS. To use the latest agent software with your streaming instances, you had to rebuild your images using new base images. Now, you can enable your images to always use the latest version of the AppStream 2.0 agent. Enabling automatic updates for the AppStream 2.0 agent helps ensure that your streaming instances always include the latest features, performance improvements, and security updates available from AWS.
To enable automatic updates, create a new image from the December 7th 2017 base image, or any base image created after this date. When you create a new image, the Always use latest agent version option is selected by default. When this option is selected, any new image builder or fleet instance that is launched from your image will always use the latest AppStream 2.0 agent version. You can only enable automatic updates for the AppStream 2.0 agent when you first create an image from the image builder. If you deselect this option, your image will use the agent version you selected when you launched the image builder. To learn more, see Amazon AppStream 2.0 Agent Version History.
This feature is available today in all AWS Regions where AppStream 2.0 is offered. AppStream 2.0 offers pay-as-you-go pricing. For more information, see Amazon AppStream 2.0 Pricing. Also, try our sample applications.
