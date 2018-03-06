You Asked for It: New User Activity Report in Remote Desktop Manager

Recently, we posted a blog that looked at the different types of reports you can generate in Remote Desktop Manager to make your life easier and your enterprise more secure.

But what if you want to create a detailed report that captures all of the activity for a specific user? That’s a question one of our brilliant community members recently asked us. Frankly, we didn’t have an answer to that one other than a pivot table in Excel. But since we’re ALWAYS listening to you, our amazing development team jumped into action — and lo and behold, allow me to introduce you to the new User Activity Report!

What Is It?

As you’d expect, the new User Activity Report can only be generated by an administrator, and it shows you exactly what a specific user has been doing in Remote Desktop Manager.

