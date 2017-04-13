What is the probability that a Hispanic, 24-year-old, female, tri-lingual, liberal arts undergraduate, would be one of the most self-identifying competitive employees at an adolescent company, ranked No.100 at Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2016 for achieving 954% revenue growth between 2002 and 2015?

At Turbonomic, that probability is 100%.

The competitive culture at Turbonomic stems from the foundation set in Turbonomic’s core values: trust, performance, and transparency. We’re a performance-driven culture across the organization from sales to engineering and more. This culture enables our team to build, plan, and run faster while igniting motivation in a positive way, and those who succeed are rewarded.

Read the entire article here, Yes, Turbonomic Culture is Competitive.

