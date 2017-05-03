Xen Updates on XSA-213, XSA-214 and XSA-215

Today we released three patches for the following vulnerabilities: XSA-213, XSA-214 and XSA-215. Xen Project follows industry-accepted best practices regarding software security. This includes observing an embargo period, during which time the Xen Project security team will assess, respond, and prepare patches fixing the vulnerability, and distribute them privately to software and cloud providers before the public disclosure occurs.

When issuing a Xen Project Security Advisory (XSA), during the embargo this advisory is pre-disclosed to only members on the Xen Project Pre-Disclosure List. Vendors and open source projects who are on the Xen Project pre-disclosure list will not be affected by this security vulnerability and have updated their systems. The Xen Project security team has created fixes for these vulnerabilities, which can be publicly downloaded here: http://xenbits.xen.org/xsa/

Public cloud providers on the Xen Project predisclosure list were notified of these vulnerabilities two weeks ago; if your public cloud provider is on the list it is likely that your VMs are not vulnerable. Distributions and other software providers were also notified; they should have updated packages available soon (if they are not available already).

via the fine folks at Xen.org.