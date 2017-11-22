Xen Project Membership Spotlight: Citrix

The Xen Project is comprised of a diverse set of member companies and contributors that are committed to the growth and success of the Xen Project Hypervisor. The Xen Project Hypervisor is a staple technology for server and cloud vendors, and is gaining traction in the embedded, security and automotive space. This blog series highlights the companies contributing to the changes and growth being made to the Xen Project, and how the Xen Project technology bolsters their business.

Name: James Bulpin

Title: Senior Director, Technology

Company: Citrix

When did you join the Xen Project and why/how is your organizations involved?

Citrix was a founding member of the Xen Project and, through the work of XenSource, which was acquired by Citrix in 2007, has been active in the open-source Xen Project hypervisor since 2005. Personally I’ve been involved with Xen since its very early days as a research project in the early 2000s.

