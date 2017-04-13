Xen Project 4.8.1 Released
I am pleased to announce the release of Xen 4.8.1. Xen Project Maintenance releases are released in line with our Maintenance Release Policy. We recommend that all users of the 4.8 stable series update to the latest point release.The release is available from its git repository
http://xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.8
(tag RELEASE-4.8.1) or from the XenProject download page
http://www.xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-48-series/xen-481.html
These releases contain many bug fixes and improvements. For a complete list of changes, please check the lists of changes on the download pages.
This entry was posted in Releases and tagged xen 4.8.1 on by jbeulich.
