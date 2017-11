I am pleased to announce the release of Xen 4.7.4 and 4.9.1. Xen Project Maintenance releases are released in line with our Maintenance Release Policy. We recommend that all users of the 4.7 and 4.9 stable series update to the latest point release.These releases are available from their git repositories

xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.7 (tag RELEASE-4.7.4)

xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.9 (tag RELEASE-4.9.1)