Xen Project 4.6.6 and 4.7.3 Are Available!

I am pleased to announce the release of 4.6.6 and 4.7.3. Xen Project Maintenance releases are released in line with our Maintenance Release Policy. We recommend that all users of the 4.6 and 4.7 stable series update to the latest point release.

The release is available from its git repository

http://xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.6

(tag RELEASE-4.6.6) or from the XenProject download page

http://www.xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-46-series/xen-466.html

4.7.3

The release is available from its git repository

http://xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.7

(tag RELEASE-4.7.3) or from the XenProject download page

http://www.xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-47-series/xen-473.html

These releases contain many bug fixes and improvements. For a complete list of changes, please check the lists of changes on the download pages.