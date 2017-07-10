Xen Project 4.6.6 and 4.7.3 Are Available!
The release is available from its git repository
http://xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.6
(tag RELEASE-4.6.6) or from the XenProject download page
http://www.xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-46-series/xen-466.html
4.7.3
The release is available from its git repository
http://xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.7
(tag RELEASE-4.7.3) or from the XenProject download page
http://www.xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-47-series/xen-473.html
These releases contain many bug fixes and improvements. For a complete list of changes, please check the lists of changes on the download pages.
Read the entire article here, Xen Project 4.6.6 and 4.7.3 are available
via the fine folks at Xen.org.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
Predicting the next Oscar or Super Bowl winner is a favorite social pastime and markets exist whereby a person can profit from prescience. Predicting weather is still imperfect, but has come a long way. Predicting future storage needs and the technologies to satisfy them may not be the hot new game night activity, but it […]
Share this:
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide