Xen: Announcing the Windows PV Console Driver
It has long been the case that all HVM guests under Xen are provided with a PV console. You can attach to this console in the same way that you attach to the console of a PV guest, by typing in the control domain:
Until recently there has been no Windows PV driver interaction with this console. Starting with this commit support for logging via the PV console was added to the XENBUS driver.
I’m happy to announce that the three commits to XENBUS starting with this one added the necessary infrastructure to support a brand new XENCONS PV driver which exposes the PV console to Windows user-space as a character device.
The XENCONS driver source is hosted alongside the other PV driver sources on xenbits.xen.org and development builds are available for download here.
Read the entire article here, Announcing the Windows PV Console Driver
via the fine folks at Xen.org.

