XData and SambaCry add to the whopping number of data breaches this year

XData and SambaCry add to the whopping number of data breaches this year
Weeks after WannaCry appeared center stage, networks around the world are still being bombarded with clusters of cyber threats including Adlykuzz and EternalRocks. But is that all? Nope. Two more threats, XData and SamabaCry are already doubling the number of existing threats. Since WannaCry, almost half of all data breaches have affected the business sector, causing headaches for enterprises.

XData, which was first discovered by malware security researcher S!Ri, is eerily similar to WannaCry; XData even targets EternalBlue, the same exploit that WannaCry used. Like typical ransomware, XData encrypts the victim’s files and then asks for a ransom to decrypt them. After encrypting the files, XData appends those files’ names with the suffix XData (e.g.,“demo.jpg-xdata-“). It also creates a new file in each folder called “How_can_I_decrypt_my_files.txt,” which is the XData ransom note shown below.

XData employs asymmetric cryptography, requiring both public and private keys to decrypt the files. Victims have to pay a ransom, usually between $500 and $1,000 to receive this private key from the XData developers. In most cases, however, paying the ransom hasn’t gotten victims their files back. Cybersecurity researchers have stated that 90 percent of attacks related to XData have targeted individuals in Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean individuals in other countries are safe. XData also has a lot of other ransomware variants like Stampado, ONYONLOCK, Cryptoviki, and Spora

Even though these ransomware attacks have primarily targeted Windows users, Linux users are no longer an exclusion. Many Linux users rely on Samba, an open source software suite, to seamlessly transfer files and print services to SMB/CIFS clients. Similar to how WannaCry exploited the SMB vulnerability in Windows, this new malware (nicknamed SambaCry) exploits a seven-year-old vulnerability in Samba. This vulnerability—indexed as CVE-2017-7494—affects how Unix machines communicate with Microsoft systems.

