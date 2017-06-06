Home WWDC 2017 – What’s new? from @LittleMsMobile

WWDC is over. Apple introduced more powerful hardware, talked about TVOS, watchOS, iOS11, a new file system, and HomePod, Apple’s smart speaker that should function as a speaker first but also is a home assistant like Alexa.

But let’s take it step by step. This is an overview of the most important news.

tvOS

Amazon is now part of the Apple TV app! So, if you have Amazon Prime, you can now watch all kinds of movies and series right from your Apple TV. No Amazon Fire Stick is needed.

watchOS

There is a new Siri face on Apple Watch which applies Machine Learning and should theoretically show you the information that you need at this moment (flight, meeting, sunset etc.). There are two more faces: caleidoscope and Toy Story.

You can also do multiple workouts in one session. Simply add more workouts, like first running and then cycling.

Read the entire article here, WWDC 2017 – What’s new? – LittleMsMobile

via LittleMsMobile

LittleMsMobile by Kristin Montag
LittleMsMobile by Kristin Montag With over 8 years of experience in the tech industry (virtualization and enterprise mobility), Kristin Montag became an Enterprise Mobility Specialist. She gained her extensive knowledge of this market in her roles as Product Manager and eventually Managing Director at Cortado Mobile solutions, a company providing a complete solution for Enterprise Mobility with a focus on mobile productivity. Before her change to Product Management, she gained 7 years of experience in international sales covering France, USA, Nordics and Germany. Her roles included Key Account Management, Channel Development and Director of Sales. Thanks to her close contact to customers and industry partners she analyzes new technologies, understands customer requirements and serves the latter with strategic advice. She shares her knowledge on www.littlemsmobile.com.
