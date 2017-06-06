WWDC 2017 – What’s new? from @LittleMsMobile
WWDC is over. Apple introduced more powerful hardware, talked about TVOS, watchOS, iOS11, a new file system, and HomePod, Apple’s smart speaker that should function as a speaker first but also is a home assistant like Alexa.
But let’s take it step by step. This is an overview of the most important news.
tvOS
Amazon is now part of the Apple TV app! So, if you have Amazon Prime, you can now watch all kinds of movies and series right from your Apple TV. No Amazon Fire Stick is needed.
watchOS
There is a new Siri face on Apple Watch which applies Machine Learning and should theoretically show you the information that you need at this moment (flight, meeting, sunset etc.). There are two more faces: caleidoscope and Toy Story.
You can also do multiple workouts in one session. Simply add more workouts, like first running and then cycling.
