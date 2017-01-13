Worst backup practices of Veeam Backup & Replication

Best practices are guidelines you follow when deploying a system and want everything to work smoothly. But what about worst practices, those common mistakes and errors that inexperienced IT admin make when deploying or configuring a system? Here, I’ll discuss worst backup practices and how NOT to configure your virtual infrastructure’s backup solution with Veeam.

Wondering why I’m not writing about best practices? In the IT world, you don’t always have the time, budget or proper knowledge to implement everything perfectly and according to best practices. Today, I’ll explain some VM backup and Veeam Backup & Replication worst practices that most all of us have encountered over the years. I also give you some helpful tips for avoiding similar circumstances.

No planning or sizing

No planning or sizing is a common worst practice. While “it just works” often describes Veeam solutions, it doesn’t mean that you should “just install it.” A typical administrator usually installs Veeam with default settings by pressing the next button and without configuring it to fit infrastructure requirements. Likewise, when configuring the backup repository, IT administrators may just set it up with “some capacity,” which can mean any amount of space. If you create backup jobs with default settings and without considering any specifications of the system, you will most likely be calling Veeam support. You could also be facing issues such as failed backup jobs or under-provisioned repositories.

