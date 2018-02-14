Worldline Selects VMware Network Virtualization and Cloud Management Platforms to Accelerate Innovation and Time to Market

Shorter application development lifecycles reduce time to market for new services

Cloud and network automation capabilities can free up IT resources, raise customer satisfaction levels and support Worldline’s ability to expand services to more countries

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced that Worldline, a European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, is deploying VMware network virtualization and cloud management platforms to accelerate time to market for new services, support international expansion, and support security and compliance requirements. Deployed as part of a software-defined data centre architecture, VMware NSX™ and VMwarevRealize® Suite give Worldline consistent cloud infrastructure and operations to improve agility, enabling IT to better support the fast-moving business.

With a reputation for launching industry-leading payment solutions across the 29 countries in which it operates, Worldline said it constantly seeks ways to accelerate innovation. The company said it is pursuing high levels of IT agility and a DevOps approach to speed up application development lifecycles and respond faster to customer demands. By automating labour-intensive, error-prone tasks, VMware solutions have cut workload set-up by up to 75 percent as well as reducing the time needed to provision network services from days to just minutes, according to Worldline. This can have a significant commercial impact, enabling Worldline to develop, test and deploy new applications much faster and bring them to market quicker.

“With VMware NSX and vRealize Suite, our IT is much more agile and can focus on higher value activities. When combined with our expertise in creating services that provide business value for our customers, it translates into accelerated time to market for new services and international business growth,” said Frédéric Papillon, Managing Director of Production Services, Worldline.

Worldline delivers some of its services via its Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform, and the company expects demand for its cloud-based services to grow. As customers require different levels of management control in the provisioning of these customized services, Worldline has to handle time-consuming network configuration and set-up to maintain this high level of flexibility for customers.

Thanks to the cloud and network automation capabilities of VMware NSX and vRealize Suite, Worldline said its customers can now choose between a series of unified service blueprints. Already preconfigured with the necessary policies, the company said these services can be instantly provisioned in minutes rather than days. This significantly cuts required IT resources from Worldline, while its customers benefit from improved service quality and reduced time to market.

The increased standardization of systems and processes underpinning its payment services has improved Worldline’s ability to replicate similar services in other regions. Its international expansion is partly driven through mergers and acquisitions, according to the company, and using VMware solutions as a common platform helps with the integration of IT infrastructures.

Worldline is using VMware vRealize Suite for cloud management and operations. vRealize Operations provides Worldline with better insight into its IT infrastructure, enabling it to predict capacity requirements and smooth peak traffic management. With vRealize Automation™, the company is eliminating manual tasks and improving IT efficiency. The company said it has implemented a multi-site active-active solution for disaster avoidance with VMware NSX, and this will help Worldline maintain robust security levels and meet the compliance requirements of regulations, such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

