Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures

Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, our team of VDI and app publishing experts now has Workspot’s modern technology to do it right. We are obsessed with delivering fast time-to-value for our customers. Providing VDI and DaaS should not be mired in complexity. We have innovated well beyond legacy methods so we can show you value on day 1. This document will provide you with a few thoughts that are important for you to consider about Citrix Cloud versus Workspot.

CITRIX CLOUD REALLY IS JUST PLAIN OLD HOSTING

Citrix products like XenApp and XenDesktop are complex solutions with multiple layered components. These components need to be deployed onpremises by multiple teams with specific skill sets who have received in-depth training. These components, such as the Brokers, Storefront, License Server and NetScaler have complicated high availability scenarios and configurations.