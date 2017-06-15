Workspot RD Pools Video Demo by Brad Peterson
via the fine folks at Workspot.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]
Introduction for our Windows 10 IOT Devices Get more Informations at: http://edocs.igel.com/index.htm#13752.htm This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology! Learn more: Download IGEL Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) IGEL Data Sheets IGEL Case Studies IGEL White Papers
Learn how to configure and provision Veeam to backup virtual workloads in the IBM SoftLayer infrastructure. Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/wp-ibm-bluemix-configuration-guide.html This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published