Workspot on Channel Partners Online: Workspot Debuts Consulting Partner Program

Workspot, the born-in-the-cloud VDI and DaaS company, on Tuesday rolled out a Cloud Consulting Partner Program to complement its DaaS 2.0 offering that combines Workspot with Azure. This new program augments a global Reseller Partner Program that the vendor launched earlier this year.

The four-year-old startup, founded by executives from Citrix and VMware, is now a key challenger to both of those vendors with its DasS 2.0 multi-tenant, cloud-first product.

“Given where we’re packaging Azure and Workspot together, the role of the partner becomes more of an ecosystem of putting a solution together. Our Cloud Consulting Partner Program allows us to take the leadership in terms of the packaging of Azure and the billing pain of Azure away from the end client, but also allows the partner to add value to the service from a consulting level, a support level and then selling adjacent services into the same customer,” Hamish McNee, senior direct of worldwide channels at Workspot, told us.This more collaborative approach to partnering with the channel is recent, and is seen developing with born in the cloud vendors — look at Salesforce as an example. Whereas traditional partner programs were built for on-premises hardware solutions, this newer type of partner program is more aligned with cloud solutions that generate new service requirements.

