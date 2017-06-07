Workspot delivers many unique benefits to Azure users, including:

Dramatically simplified VDI management through a turnkey, cloud-native service, unlike traditional VDI vendors who offer lengthy reference architecture documents but little support.

Insanely simple Windows 10 migration enabled on Azure that rapidly provisions all the apps and desktops on behalf of the customer.

Slashed capital and operating expenses and consolidated, predictable monthly bills.

Instant and infinite scalability and blazing fast connection speeds.

Time to productivity in days, not months, with a unique, no-risk engagement model that doesn’t bill customers until they are up, running and happy.

Workspot already is helping customers with Windows E3, E5 or Windows VDA Per User licenses get more out of their Windows 10 licenses while also ensuring great user experiences.

Customer implementations include:

An engineering firm with 1,600 users is accessing CAD/CAM applications using NVIDIA GPUs on Windows 10 virtual desktops across Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure and three Azure regions.

An education organization with 30,000 students is delivering Windows 10 virtual desktops and apps to labs and kiosks from the Azure East region.

A finance company with 300 users (and growing) is accessing financial apps on Windows 10 on HPE converged infrastructure, with all new users being added to two Azure regions.

A healthcare provider expanded its ability to deliver healthcare applications to 100 doctors in regional clinics by publishing these apps from the Azure South-Central region.

Read the entire article here, Workspot Next-Generation VDI and Published Apps Available on the Azure Marketplace

