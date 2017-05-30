Workspot Introduction Video – VDI 2.0 made Insanely Simple

This video tells the introductory story of Workspot, Delivering VDI 2.0 where the control plane is a cloud native service. You’ll see a high-level comparison to the legacy VDI 1.0 architecture and history of challenges. Join Brad Peterson, currently VP Marketing for Workspot, formerly with Citrix for a decade, sharing the revolutionary story of finally delivering on the promise of VDI.

