Workspot: How to Benchmark Desktop As A Service (DaaS)

It’s amazing how fast the VDI market is changing and exciting because with these changes customers will finally realize some really great cost reduction and business agility benefits that have thus far been elusive. As the industry transitions to cloud deployments, we believe it will be helpful for IT execs to have a framework for comparing the various products in the market, but that’s easier said than done.

VDI and DaaS solutions can be evaluated through the lens of people in the “food chain” of virtual app and desktop evaluation, selection, deployment, use and management:

Who is the primary sponsor? CIO or the Application Owner?

Who are the end users? E-Staff, Power-Users, Knowledge Users, Remote Developers, Field Users, Contractors, Partners, Others?

What does the solution do for the CFO and CISO? Does it increase or decrease security, agility and cost?

Who are the people managing the solution? Generic IT Staff, VDI Specialists, Datacenter Specialists, Cloud Experts, Security Ninjas or Expensive Consultants?

Each has her/his special interests and goals when it comes to participating in the decision-making process, and from those special interests we can derive a framework for evaluation.

Read the entire article here, How to Benchmark Desktop As A Service (DaaS)

Via the fine folks at Workspot.