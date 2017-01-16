Home Applications Workspot Expands Senior Leadership Team

New Hires from Citrix and Microsoft Join Cloud-Based Provider of VDI 2.0

Workspot (workspot.com), a leader in next-generation Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), announced today the appointment of four new senior team members: Hamish McNee as Senior Director of Worldwide Channels, Deborah Thornton as Director of Integrated Marketing, Rommy Channe as Principal Product Manager and Henry Hernández as Senior Enterprise Solution Architect.

McNee is a former Citrix executive, where he oversaw recruitment, sales execution, marketing, technical readiness, and compliance for Citrix Managed Service Provider Partners, Service Providers, and Distributors in the Americas. He successfully improved revenue and growth via Citrix’s cloud-based PAYG solutions growing revenue for the Americas by 55% year-over-year and expanded and enhanced the CSP Distribution Partner program in the US, Canada, and Latin American markets. He also managed strategy, performance, and revenue generated via the Amazon MarketPlace. He has over 20 years of experience in business and channel development, as well as technical sales in the IT and software industry.

“In order to drive higher margins and recurring revenue, service providers around the globe need a VDI solution designed for the cloud. Workspot offers the perfect opportunity for organizations of all sizes transitioning to cloud-based services,” said McNee. “This is the definitive next generation of VDI: a multi-tenant cloud architecture that delivers an optimized end-user experience, and dramatically simplifies IT management.”

Prior to joining Workspot, Thornton served as Director of Worldwide Integrated Marketing at Citrix, where she developed and implemented global marketing strategies and demand generation campaigns across the product portfolio for the $3 billion technology company. At Citrix, she was an early adopter of intent-based marketing programs, with a focus on providing greater value to customers and prospects at the right time, while also delivering significantly higher return on marketing investment. She brings a wealth of experience in B2B digital marketing strategy and execution, strategic partner relationships and channel marketing for both large and startup technology companies to Workspot.

“I firmly believe in the value VDI can deliver to organizations of all sizes, but the benefits have largely been elusive for customers because traditional VDI solutions are costly and complex,” said Thornton. “Workspot completely changes the landscape. It’s very exciting that customers can finally realize the significant benefits of app and desktop virtualization.”

Channe joins Workspot from Palerra, a SaaS cloud security company recently acquired by Oracle, where he managed the addition of the company’s Shadow IT discovery solution to their flagship SaaS product. He previously held product manager roles at Microsoft, Dell, WYSE, and Qumu, and brings extensive experience in end user computing. He will focus on Workspot’s clients, open source protocol strategy, and Microsoft relations.

“I’m honored to bring my knowledge and expertise in remote and end-user computing to this extraordinary team,” said Channe. “It’s tremendous to be working on a solution that is the first of its kind and is finally delivering on the promised capabilities of VDI and virtualization.”

Hernández comes to Workspot from Citrix as a Senior System Engineer, supporting the US ARMY on the Public Sector team. He has over 15 years of experience in server, storage, and network infrastructure systems, and specializes in application and desktop virtualization technologies. He has worked with a number of IT consulting organizations, including as a Solution Architect at Dell. He has also served as a Practice Manager, including with clients like the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, Department of Justice, Fujitsu Global, and federal independent agencies.

“I’m excited to focus on bolstering pre-sale activities on behalf of Workspot, and expanding the Worldwide Channels program to drive new federal, state, and local customer acquisition,” said Hernández.

Workspot offers the world’s first cloud-native VDI 2.0 architecture and, with infinite and instant scalability, allows IT organizations to perform enterprise class deployments in 60 minutes.

