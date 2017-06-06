Workspot Case Study: Hydradyne

An expanding mid-size firm provides its sales team with secure, instant-access to virtual applications while supporting BYOD

CHALLENGE

Support BYOD for a growing sales team and an increasingly mobile workforce

During the past 10 years, Hydradyne has transformed. Thanks, in part, to a highly successful acquisition strategy, this formerly small, regional company has grown into one of North America’s largest motion control firms. Acquiring an average of two companies per year, Hydradyne has doubled in size, from 16 to 33 locations across the Southeast. As a result, its workforce has grown from 100 to upwards of 550 employees.

To support the company’s expansion efforts, Hydradyne’s 150-person sales team is frequently on the road working to grow revenue. Every day from hotels and customer sites, team members login to company resources to access customer information, check order status, and enter new orders. However, remotely accessing the corporate system is a lengthy process that involves logging into a VPN, then into the ARP solution infrastructure, and then into numerous ancillary sites. It’s a process that sales team members performed numerous times every day, costing significant time and dragging down productivity.

