Workspot Case Study: Houston Eye Associates

An ophthalmology practice replaces an outdated VDI infrastructure to dramatically improve productivity and increase patient satisfaction

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Houston Eye Associates (HEA) is the largest ophthalmology practice in the Unites States, with 29 locations and $100 million in annual revenue. It has a team of 56 board-certi ed ophthalmologists with advanced training, 18 optometrists, and 600 staff members and technicians. The practice is well known throughout Houston for its convenient locations, quality eye care services, and patient-centric service. When patients complained about spending too much time waiting for appointments, HEA sought a solution to improve clinic ef ciency.

CHALLENGE

Providing doctors with high-speed access to applications and printing in every exam room

Working at a thriving ophthalmology practice, HEA’s doctors provide personalized eye care to between 5 and 8 patients every hour. Doctors and patients meet at one of the 5-10 exam lanes in each clinic, which are out tted with PCs running electronic medical records (EMR) applications. Doctors use the EMR applications to access patient records. Over the years, these PCs became a major bottleneck to doctor ef ciency.