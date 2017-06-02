Workspot Case Study: Chaitons LLP

A mid-size law rm replaces its outdated infrastructure to improve system performance and productivity

CHALLENGE

Providing staff with faster, more reliable access to corporate resources

Keeping resources and les secure is a high priority in any law rm. Since 2009, the IT team at Chaitons maintained security for the rm’s resources by relying on hosted shared desktops. However, as their legacy remote desktop solution aged, it grew less and less reliable. Every day it required the team’s intervention for any number of issues, including stuck sessions, application-hang, system resets, and server reboots. As a result, staff grew increasingly frustrated with it.

After hours, lawyers were particularly vexed by the growing problems. According to Dom Chung, Director of IT, some would check in with the IT team on Friday before leaving the of ce. “If lawyers were planning on a busy working weekend, they’d come to us and ask: ‘Will the system be ok? Because I need to do a lot of work this weekend.’ And the unspoken request was that the IT team needed to be available in case there were issues.”

Not only was the remote desktop solution unreliable, but it also required signi cant IT time to manage it. Different departments need to use different applications, but the hosted shared environment – everyone got the same desktop – meant that restricted applications could not be deployed easily. To provide access to the right apps for each user, Chaiton’s assigned highly speci c user pro les, and installed apps on different servers. Moreover, to get some apps to work in a virtualized environment, they had to be installed on a Windows 2012 server. This created incompatibilities, because many of those apps were designed for installation on Windows 7.

Over the years, BYOD requirements increasingly affected IT team productivity negatively. During the workday, staff members used PCs running on Microsoft, but after hours they primarily used Apple OS devices. Every time they got a new device, they brought it to IT to help them connect it to the MDM solution. With one-third of staff members working remotely, this was a frequent occurrence. Additionally, BYOD introduced security issues—IT could not easily track nor revoke control of remote desktop apps on speci c devices without resetting a user’s password or wiping it altogether

from the fine folks at Workspot.com