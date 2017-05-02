Home Applications Workspace Cloud Editorial by Dane Young

In March 2017, Entisys360 is officially launching Entisys360 Workspace Cloud, a fully-managed, subscription-based digital workspace that runs on any public or private cloud. The Entisys360 Workspace Cloud solution goes beyond Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Desktop-as-a-Service, and is a robust digital workspace offering. We sat down with Dane Young, Virtualization Practice Manager at Entisys360, to learn more about the Entisys360 Workspace Cloud offering. We were pleased to learn how the offering has all of the functionality that mid-market and enterprise organizations need to make mobility, application and desktop virtualization a likeable, lovable experience.

Q: Let’s begin the conversation by asking how Entisys360 defines Workspace-as-a-Service?

A: Cloud computing is driving enterprises to re-think IT. Numerous statistics and projections from the industry’s leading analyst firms demonstrate the shift from traditional on-premises infrastructure to cloud-based services. Analysts predict, in fact, that in the next couple of years more than half of the applications running in public cloud environments will be considered mission critical by the organizations that use them. Furthermore, analysts expect than more than a third of new software investments being made by the world’s largest vendors will shift from cloud-first to cloud-only.

Read the entire article here, Workspace Cloud Editorial by Dane Young

via the fine folks at Entisys360

Entisys360 Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization and cloud solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients most pressing IT and business challenges. With more than two decades of experience, Entisy360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 serves mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial services and legal services sectors, as well as educational institutions and government agencies. The corporate headquarters for Entisys360 are located in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has offices in Irvine, Calif. and Pasadena, Calif.

