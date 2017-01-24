Have you begun your cloud journey? Enterprises of all types and sizes are embracing hybrid cloud to increase business agility and reduce costs. According to a 451 Research survey[1], more than 50% of enterprise workloads are moving to a cloud environment in the next two years and 66 percent of Fortune 500 companies are already relying on Microsoft Azure for some of their workloads today. With accelerated time-to-market and significant cost savings to offer, leveraging both industry-leading innovation and the right expertise to help deploy your Azure hybrid cloud sooner rather than later can be critical to your success.

Azure services under your control

To address concerns surrounding security, data privacy, and data sovereignty, Microsoft® Azure Stack is a new, hybrid cloud platform that enables you to deliver Azure services from within your own datacenter. It provides the power and flexibility of public cloud services, but under your control to ensure the performance and security requirements your business needs. Seamless integration with the Microsoft Azure public cloud and consistency with Azure cloud services offers a true hybrid experience for fast, easy access to public cloud resources for Dev/Test, production deployment on private cloud, or scaling out an app to public cloud when needed. You simply choose the right platform for the workload—on-premises private cloud or in the public cloud—and enjoy workload portability as your needs evolve. Many organizations want to start planning how to configure solutions like HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack and to test out their use cases and workloads to determine how to migrate and run them in an Azure hybrid cloud so they can get to these benefits sooner.

Read the entire article here, Workshop and POC Microsoft Azure Stack Now

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.