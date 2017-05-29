With Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp 7.14 comes Scout 3.0 – some big changes, read what’s new
Version 7.14 of XenDesktop & XenApp comes with an updated version of Scout, version 3.0 to be exact – up from 2.23 before that. As you will find out throughout this post there are a couple of substantial differences between the two. I’ll start by highlighting some of the main features/capabilities of Scout as part XenDesktop & XenApp 7.13 and earlier versions, followed by how this is now handled within version 3.0. I have included a couple of screenshots as well.
If you are familiar with earlier versions of scout you will notice some huge differences when you first open Scout 3.0 (screenshots can be found near the end of this post). Its interface is very clean and extremely straightforward to use. This, of course was one of Citrix’s main goals: to make it easier for customers to handle/use Scout. As a result, some notable changes have been made ‘under the hood’ and some functionalities have been removed, most of which I will cover here.
- Old – Scout 2.x – One of Scout’s main features is the ability to run so-called CDF traces. When running a trace the idea is that you try and reproduce any issues you might have encountered earlier so that the potential problem can be captured as part of the running trace. In short, when a remote trace is executed, CDF-Control (the stand-alone tool used by Scout to capture CDF-traces) is copied over to the remote machine. Next, the trace runs until it is manually stopped, when finished CDF-Control is deleted from the machine. The captured data/information is stored as configured in the collection settings of Scout.
Read the entire article here, With XenDesktop & XenApp 7.14 comes Scout 3.0 – some big changes, read what’s new
via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com
