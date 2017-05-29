Home Applications With Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp 7.14 comes Scout 3.0 – some big changes, read what’s new

With Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp 7.14 comes Scout 3.0 – some big changes, read what's new

With Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp 7.14 comes Scout 3.0 – some big changes, read what's new
Version 7.14 of XenDesktop & XenApp comes with an updated version of Scout, version 3.0 to be exact – up from 2.23 before that. As you will find out throughout this post there are a couple of substantial differences between the two. I’ll start by highlighting some of the main features/capabilities of Scout as part XenDesktop & XenApp 7.13 and earlier versions, followed by how this is now handled within version 3.0. I have included a couple of screenshots as well.

If you are familiar with earlier versions of scout you will notice some huge differences when you first open Scout 3.0 (screenshots can be found near the end of this post). Its interface is very clean and extremely straightforward to use. This, of course was one of Citrix’s main goals: to make it easier for customers to handle/use Scout. As a result, some notable changes have been made ‘under the hood’ and some functionalities have been removed, most of which I will cover here.

  • Old – Scout 2.x – One of Scout’s main features is the ability to run so-called CDF traces. When running a trace the idea is that you try and reproduce any issues you might have encountered earlier so that the potential problem can be captured as part of the running trace. In short, when a remote trace is executed, CDF-Control (the stand-alone tool used by Scout to capture CDF-traces) is copied over to the remote machine. Next, the trace runs until it is manually stopped, when finished CDF-Control is deleted from the machine. The captured data/information is stored as configured in the collection settings of Scout.

Read the entire article here, With XenDesktop & XenApp 7.14 comes Scout 3.0 – some big changes, read what’s new

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com

Bas van Kaam
Bas van Kaam About 17 years ago Bas van Kaam started his IT career as a helpdesk support technician from where he worked his way up to system engineering, consulting and architecting mostly by self-study, attending seminars, conferences and webinars, something which he enjoys doing still. From a technical point of view he specializes in (partly) designing, building, maintaining, troubleshooting and optimizing Microsoft & SBC / VDI (Citrix) oriented infrastructures for mid-sized and larger companies. Bas is well known within the community for his contributions on his own personal website / blog: basvankaam.com where he shares his thoughts and knowledge on an ongoing basis. He is also a frequent presenter / speaker on national as well as international events and conferences like the Dutch Citrix User Group (DuCUG), the Expert to Expert Virtualization Conference (E2EVC) and the Virtual Community NRW (Germany). He has been part of the Match.GeeK program during Citrix Synergy and also spoke at the first ever Virtual Expo (webinar) where he presented on Citrix native Printing. He loves the myCUGC community and as such is a (very) frequent forum visitor, contributor and has been appointed as one of the forum moderators. All this also resulted in being elected member of the month at one point. Also make sure to look Bas up on Twitter (@BasvanKaam) and Linked-In on which he is very active as well. Bas has been recognized as a Citrix Technology Professional (CTP class of 2016), one of only 50 worldwide, a Citrix Subject Matter Expert (SME) for his contributions to the XenDesktop 7.6 exams and he is also named a Nutanix Technology Champion (NTC) for 2014 / 2015 / 2016. Some of his professional certifications include but are not limited to: CCSP, CCA (X4) CCAA, CCEE, CCIA, CCE-V, MCSA (X3), MCSE (X3), VCP. Bas is currently employed by The Detron ICT Group, one the leading SBC and VDI consultancy companies based in the Netherlands, where he fulfills the role of Senior Management Consultant and Citrix Product Lead.
