Winners of the second Pioneers challenge are…

We asked you to make it outdoors with tech, challenging all our Pioneers to code and build awesome projects that celebrate the outside world. And we were not disappointed!

Congratulations to everyone who took part. Every entry was great and we loved them all.

Find more information on the Pioneers winners on our blog:

https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/pioneers-winners-make-it-outdoors/

To discover more about Pioneers, head to:

http://www.raspberrypi.org/pioneers

The Winners:

Theme Winner:

HH Squared

Most Inspiring Journey:

Coding Doughnuts

Technically Brilliant:

Robot Apocalypse Committee:

https://youtu.be/CM7YRi4nfeQ

We Appreciate:

UTC Bullfrogs:

https://youtu.be/ffziD_xj4hM

Best Explanation:

Uniteam:

https://youtu.be/E-mzkRPoEjo

Judges recognition awards:

PiChasers

Sunscreen Superstars

Off The Shelf: https://youtu.be/M7Zrb4c67qQ

Glassbox: https://youtu.be/veoiDVZOAvg

Turtle Tamers: https://youtu.be/asvtdfkzmqU

