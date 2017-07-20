Winners of the second Pioneers challenge are…
We asked you to make it outdoors with tech, challenging all our Pioneers to code and build awesome projects that celebrate the outside world. And we were not disappointed!
Congratulations to everyone who took part. Every entry was great and we loved them all.
Find more information on the Pioneers winners on our blog:
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/pioneers-winners-make-it-outdoors/
To discover more about Pioneers, head to:
http://www.raspberrypi.org/pioneers
The Winners:
Theme Winner:
HH Squared
Most Inspiring Journey:
Coding Doughnuts
Technically Brilliant:
Robot Apocalypse Committee:
https://youtu.be/CM7YRi4nfeQ
We Appreciate:
UTC Bullfrogs:
https://youtu.be/ffziD_xj4hM
Best Explanation:
Uniteam:
https://youtu.be/E-mzkRPoEjo
Judges recognition awards:
PiChasers
Sunscreen Superstars
Off The Shelf: https://youtu.be/M7Zrb4c67qQ
Glassbox: https://youtu.be/veoiDVZOAvg
Turtle Tamers: https://youtu.be/asvtdfkzmqU
This video is from the fine folks at Raspberry Pi Foundation.
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]
