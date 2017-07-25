Windows Workloads on AWS – 2017 AWS Online Tech Talks Video

AWS helps you build, deploy, scale, and manage Microsoft applications quickly, easily, more securely, and more cost-effectively. This Hands on Lab workshop will give you everything you need to get started deploying Windows Workloads on AWS, starting with creating and securing a new EC2 Windows instance.

Learning Objectives:

Securing network access to Amazon EC2 Instances with Security Groups

Launch and configure a Windows virtual machine

Bootstrapping using Powershell

Creating Key Pairs for authentication

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).