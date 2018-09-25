Home Cloud Computing Windows Virtual Desktop Officially Announced – My Take

Windows Virtual Desktop Officially Announced – My Take

0
Windows Virtual Desktop Officially Announced – My Take
0

This week at Ignite, Microsoft is announcing the introduction of Windows Virtual Desktop, a multi-user version of Windows 10 Enterprise that is deployable in Azure. Please see their blog post here about it.

I will have much more to say about this in future blog posts, but coupled with their heavy investments in “Remote Desktop Modern Infrastructure” (a.k.a RDmi for short) where RDS roles like the Connection Broker, Web Access, and Gateway are now simply PaaS components in Azure, this is going to upend the EUC/virtualization industry in an extreme way. The downward cost pressure Microsoft will place on user desktop and app hosting with this play will be tremendous. In the future at this blog and in webinars we host, we will analyze Windows Virtual Desktop licensing (with RDmi and compute costs factored in) versus traditional on-premise or datacenter-based Remote Desktop Services hosting on Server 2016/2019.

Read the entire article here, Windows Virtual Desktop Officially Announced – My Take

Via the fine folks at RDPSoft.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
News
RDPSoft
RDPSoft Learn about RDPSoft's robust software solutions for Server Based Computing platforms, like Microsoft Remote Desktop Services, Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop, and VMWare Horizon View. Discover how to automate your Microsoft SPLA and Citrix CSP named user reporting requirements.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1530138425_maxresdefault.jpg

        What’s Going on in EUC Printing – A Technical Deep Dive!

        The IGEL Community and ThinPrint invite you to watch the following technical deep dive webinar. The agenda is to technically bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the EUC Printing space today along with a deep dive into new methods, technologies, printing scenarios and a discussion on why printing still matters. You […]

        read more
        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1537875723_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware’s Brian Madden, Lead Field Technologist, VMware Asks, Is VDI Dead?

          Five years ago, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) was all the rage. But now that everyone’s talking about the digital workspace, intelligence, mobile apps, and identity management, it’s almost like we forgot about little ole VDI! So where is VDI in 2018? Have we already reached peak VDI? Is VDI on the decline, or are its […]

          read more
          1534226224_hqdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop Application Availability Monitor

          1535505425_hqdefault.jpg

          IGEL – Conditional access depending on the IGEL UD Pocket Video

          1534262827_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft RDS Application Availability Monitor

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video