Windows Update Management using Workspace ONE

Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) provides a modern cloud-first approach to managing Windows patches leveraging the Windows as a service model. Traditional, operating system upgrades occurred every few years and required admins to perform an in-place upgrade or wipe and reload methods which were very time consuming and doesn’t work in today’s rapidly changing world. In contrast, the Windows as a service model pushes periodic operating system and feature updates. Windows 10 updates occur on a frequent and dynamic basis to ensure that end users always have access to up-to-date operating system features. We take a look at how to create distribution rings and manage patches in Workspace ONE. Demo begins at 11:52.

