Windows Server Containers with Overlay networking for Docker Swarm

With today’s release of Windows Server Network Overlay network driver for Windows Server it is now possible to run Windows Server in a docker swarm mode to have the capability to have containers cross-host communication. This has been available for Windows 10 for some time and with the Creator update. So for those who aren’t aware of the inner workings of Windows and Docker Swarm I want to elaborate on this during the blogpost.

Docker Swam overlay mode allows for some benefits such as:

  • You can attach multiple services to the same network.
  • By default, service discovery assigns a virtual IP address (VIP) and DNS entry to each service in the swarm,    making it available by its service name to containers on the same network.

Now with the introduction of network overlay in Windows 10 Creators update, Microsoft introduced the use of overlay network using the Hyper-V capabilities from the Hyper-V switch and Azure extension called Virtual filtering platform.

This  makes it possible to connect container endpoints running on separate hosts to the same, isolated network.

Read the entire article here, Windows Server Containers with Overlay networking for Swarm

via Marius Sandbu.

Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Networking
IT Blog by Marius Sandbu
Marius Sandbu (@msandbu on Twitter), works as an Cloud Architect at Exclusive Networks/BigTec in Norway. Primary focusing on Software defined datacenter solution and how they integrate with end-user computing technology and also works alot with cloud solutions like Microsoft Azure. Marius is also an Microsoft MVP, Veeam Vanguard, VMware vExpert and is also the author of many Citrix NetScaler books and shares his thought and ideas about technolgy on his blog.

