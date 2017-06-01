Windows Login Pain… Identify and Remediate with Liquidware Stratusphere and ProfileUnity

I’ve blogged in the past about the login process (see “Boot and Login Visibility: Make a Solid First Impression with Stratusphere” and “Liquidware Cloud Login Analysis”). The importance of optimizing the machine boot and login process cannot be understated. It is your best opportunity to make a solid first impression with the user—in terms of providing a great user experience, but also to fend off the cacophony of “my PC is slow” clatter that can be caused by a less than optimized machine boot and login process. If you desire the information and the visibility to troubleshoot and optimize your current boot and logins, and your organization makes use of group policy, roaming profiles, and shared profiles across multiple workspaces, look no further than Liquidware.

The Liquidware Essentials Bundle provides comprehensive User Experience Monitoring, User Environment Management, and Application Layering in one convenient and extremely affordable suite. Specifically, Stratusphere provides the visibility into the desktop workspace, including extremely granular machine boot and login process details. ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of user profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies—all elements that can greatly optimize machine boot and login delay.

The Best First Step to Get You on the Right Path

