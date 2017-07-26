Windows Insiders Video | Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Bug Bash
We are excited to announce Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Bug Bash. Thank you for your help in shaping Windows. Your feedback goes a long way and our developers are actively working on fixing issues based on what we hear from you. We want to welcome both new and returning users in joining us for the Bug Bash just like all previous Bug Bashes.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
