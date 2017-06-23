Windows Continuum in virtual desktops? Only available with Citrix XenDesktop and XenServer

Citrix XenDesktop 7.14, with XenServer 7.2, is the first desktop virtualization solution to deliver the Windows Continuum experience to any device. Now, virtual desktops on XenDesktop for Windows 10 automatically toggle between tablet and desktop mode upon connection and reconnection, depending on the type of physical client device. You can seamlessly roam from your desktop device to your tablet device and your Windows 10 virtual desktop will automatically transition from desktop mode to tablet mode.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix