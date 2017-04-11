Home Desktop Win10 to Win10 with a Citrix VDA

Win10 to Win10 with a Citrix VDA

Win10 to Win10 with a Citrix VDA
Intro – my relationship with Windows 10

The company I’m working for, Die Mobiliar, started early with Windows 10, we rolled out in spring 2016 Windows 10 to all our physical devices and also to our virtual Desktops. We have two different kind of VDIs, pooled Win10 Desktops provided by Citrix PVS and also classical installed dedicated VDIs. Both with Citrix XenDesktop 7.x.
To be in the role as early-adopter with such a new operating systems is interesting but also nerve-racking on some days… Especially when you add Citrix XenDesktop on top to Windows 10 and then also special requirements like physical and virtual Smart Cards.
I talked about this adventure on E2EVC in Rome: The stony road of a VDI migration from Win7 to Win10

Next chapter

Now our story goes into the next round, we installed Windows 10 last year with the 1511 Release and we want to go now to the anniversary update (1607). For our pooled desktops it’s no question, fresh install on the new build. But an fresh install of the dedicated desktops where users have installed their own stuff will get me into big troubles … it’s really not an option!

Read the entire article here, Win10 to Win10 with a Citrix VDA – sachathomet.ch

via Sacha Thomet

Sacha Thomet
Sacha Thomet Sacha Thomet is a Citrix-Geek who likes to share knowledge. I’m working since more than 10 years with Citrix products and more than 15 years in IT. I’m not a programmer but I love scripting, started with DOS command-line (*.bat, *.cmd) continued with VB-Script (*.vbs) and now since 2013 also PowerShell. I love the coexistence from Windows, Mac, Linux and other operating Systems. This is an aspect what makes Citrix products so indispensable and gives the chance to use every operating system where it’s best please. And yes I’m certified, I’m a Citrix Certified Integration Architect for Virtualization (CCIA) and Citrix Certified Expert – Virtualization (CCE-V on XenDesktop 7.x). In February 2016 I received the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) Award.

