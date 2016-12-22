Will your Enterprise Migrate to Hybrid Cloud in 2017?

By nature, hybrid cloud is more like running a marathon than crossing the finish line. No two organizations have the same experience as they deploy and migrate data to a hybrid cloud; even once a hybrid cloud environment is up and running, data continues to move between public clouds, private clouds, virtual footprints, legacy applications and cloud-native applications.

To ensure the success of a hybrid project, it’s critical for enterprises to avoid comparing their progress (or even the specific breakdown of their environments) to that of other organizations. With a focus on data access in every location and giving every app the resources it needs to perform to its fullest extent, no matter where it lives, organizations can accelerate hybrid cloud deployments and measure their ROI more quickly.

Of course, it’s hard to completely distance yourself from the trends and behavior of your contemporaries – and while your focus should be on your own data, sometimes context from peers’ experiences offers more direct insight than hard analytics ever could.

