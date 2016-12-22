Home Applications Will your Enterprise Migrate to Hybrid Cloud in 2017?

By nature, hybrid cloud is more like running a marathon than crossing the finish line. No two organizations have the same experience as they deploy and migrate data to a hybrid cloud; even once a hybrid cloud environment is up and running, data continues to move between public clouds, private clouds, virtual footprints, legacy applications and cloud-native applications.

To ensure the success of a hybrid project, it’s critical for enterprises to avoid comparing their progress (or even the specific breakdown of their environments) to that of other organizations. With a focus on data access in every location and giving every app the resources it needs to perform to its fullest extent, no matter where it lives, organizations can accelerate hybrid cloud deployments and measure their ROI more quickly.

Of course, it’s hard to completely distance yourself from the trends and behavior of your contemporaries – and while your focus should be on your own data, sometimes context from peers’ experiences offers more direct insight than hard analytics ever could.

Read the entire article here, Will your Enterprise Migrate to Hybrid Cloud in 2017?

via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.

 

More Resources:

Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Storage
ClearSky Data
ClearSky Data ClearSky Data’s global storage network simplifies the entire enterprise data lifecycle as a managed service. IT is now liberated from the treadmill of managing primary, backup and disaster recovery storage infrastructure, and empowered to use data with on-demand scaling and agility. ClearSky delivers data where it’s needed, enterprise-ready and fully optimized to eliminate the cost and data center footprint of traditional storage solutions. Led by experienced entrepreneurs with track records in cloud computing, storage and data management, ClearSky is based in Boston and backed by top-tier venture firms General Catalyst, Highland Capital Partners and Polaris Partners, as well as Akamai Technologies, the global leader in content delivery network (CDN) services.
