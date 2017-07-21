Home Management Will Your Company Be Around Next Year?

Will Your Company Be Around Next Year?

Will Your Company Be Around Next Year?
Asking such a question may seem provocative but it reflects the reality of what’s happening on the ground. Did you know that about half of the companies listed on the Fortune 500 in the year 2000 have subsequently fallen off the list [i] (and many of those no longer exist)? Just think about how iconic brands like Blockbuster, Eastman Kodak, and Borders have quietly vanished while newcomers like Facebook, Uber and Airbnb have burst onto the market with brand new business models.

Of course, some long-established companies like John Deere have also embraced digital transformation with the company deciding it could no longer differentiate itself by having the biggest, fastest tractors. Instead, it adopted a strategy of providing the smartest, most productive equipment to farmers. Deere’s new value proposition is all about process optimization – reduced costs, increased yield and increased sustainability through data-centric technologies and improved information flow.

Digital disruption or opportunity?

Looking ahead, IDC predicts that 33% of industry leaders will be disrupted by digital transformation before the end of 2018.[ii] The good news is that you can take action now to position your company for the future! In fact, according to a MIT Sloan Management review report[iii], companies that successfully manage their own digital transformation not only avoid disruption, but are 26% more profitable than their industry peers.

Survival of the fittest

Sure, change is challenging but change also brings huge opportunity and none of us can afford to become complacent. We all need to be actively exploring how technology can transform our industries and give us a competitive edge. It really is the survival of the fittest. The challenge is that according to an Accenture study[iv], only 30% of executives are very satisfied with their ability to convert ideas into market-ready products or services. This is where smart partnerships can add value and help you get your products to market faster.

