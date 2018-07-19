Will Biometrics Replace Passwords?

Over the last couple of decades, and especially in the last few years, the use of biometrics as part of identification and access control has been surging. In fact, by the year 2022, the biometric industry is expected to reach $32.73 billion worldwide.

Given that the role of biometrics is only going to get bigger in the future, we thought it would be helpful to provide a summary of what biometrics are, and highlight some of its pros and cons.

About Biometrics

Biometrics refer to a process in which an individual’s unique physical traits are captured, scanned and recorded by an electronic system in order to authenticate identity and grant access to physical spaces, software, devices, and so on. There are many different types of biometrics. The best known are face, fingerprint, iris, palm and voice.

Top 3 Pros

Hard to fake: Like Minority Report demonstrated, it’s hard to fake an iris scan!

Convenient: Giving new employees and visitors unique, strong passwords can be time-consuming, and they can forget them — or worse, store them in an unsafe manner (sticky notes, spreadsheets, etc). With biometrics, all that organization needs to do is register a bio of the person and everything is set. There’s nothing to remember and nothing to forget!

Easy to use: Putting your hand on a screen, staring at a lens, or saying your name is fast and easy.

