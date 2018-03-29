Home Desktop Why Your Business Needs a Secure Digital Vault

THIS ARTICLE WAS WRITTEN BY THE TECH TARGET TEAM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DEVOLUTIONS.

Password management solutions evolve to accommodate needs of individuals and businesses in one highly secure setting.

Both individual users as well as entire businesses cannot be blamed for upping their efforts to protect sensitive data with secure, comprehensive password management solutions. After all, as one major cybersecurity study revealed, nearly two-thirds (63%) of confirmed data breaches involved weak, default or stolen passwords.1 What the data doesn’t reveal are the tremendous financial losses and hardships resulting from the password-enabled breaches.

Password management solutions for individuals have soared in popularity, in part because most of them are free downloads. Very often these same individuals utilize their own solutions in the workplace. This can have negative consequences because IT administrators need and want to have a transparent look into the password practices of employees. Another major study found that nearly 60% of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) have no visibility into employees’ password management practices.

