Why You Need Composable Infrastructure & Composable Processes

We’ve all been there. You have some build document or a guidebook for deploying your application or VM or a server of some kind. You’ve seen it so many times that you’re pretty sure that you’ve memorized it. The problem is threefold:

things change

your memory may not be as reliable as you think

more people than just you do the process

If you don’t believe me, stop and think about each of these things briefly.

Things Change

Is your guide document the same as it was last week? Last month? Six months ago? Probably not, and it probably shouldn’t be. Did you print a copy of it because you need it for readability? Are you sure you have the latest updated version?

