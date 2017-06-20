‘Why Workspot’ White Paper
In the following Workspot white paper you will learn ‘Why Workspot’. Why it is a better way to compute and why you should care!
Workspot is reinventing Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to transform how IT securely delivers desktops, applications and data to any device. DaaS 2.0 and VDI 2.0 solve the challenges with VDI 1.0. By leveraging a disruptive cloud architecture, Workspot enables IT to simplify operations, deliver high performance to any user, and at the lowest cost of any VDI solution on the market.
from the fine folks at Workspot.com
