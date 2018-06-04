It seems strange that I’ve never written this article before. I haven’t needed to. But we need to be reminded now and then.

Those of us using App-V, which includes most of the largest, and best run, enterprises around the world, do so because it is the easiest way to customize, prepare, and deliver applications to internal users. That’s pretty much it. Oh, there are a bunch of things we can talk about that go into that, but it really comes down to that statement.

We can talk about portability of your customizations. How we can prepare once for a Windows 7 desktop and use it on Windows 8 or 10 XXXX, where XXXX changes every 6 months, or on Remote Desktop Servers too. Prepare once, run everywhere.

We can talk about how App-V transforms applications written for a single user desktop and make it work in a multi-user platform like RDS, Citrix, and others.

We can talk about delivering multiple versions of the same app to the same user simultaneously. Making inhouse LOB app upgrades possible without any risk or downtime.

We can talk about how the isolation provided by App-V makes running these applications safer. Not a full fledged anti-malware solution, but a lot safer indeed.

Read the entire article here, Why we use Microsoft App-V

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.