Why we created Chaos Sumo – Smart Object Storage for Amazon S3 – Chaos Sumo

Internet-based computing is quickly moving towards a stateless model of operations that will only accelerate as pervasive online and mobile cloud applications take hold. This in turn is driving demand for Object Storage which is a much better fit for stateless operations than traditional storage. Object Storage is quickly becoming the cornerstone of cloud computing and the bedrock foundation for today’s mobile, web, and cloud services. Services like Amazon S3, the market leader, are growing at an amazing clip. Object storage is cheap, reliable and incredibly scalable and eliminates a historically big challenge in bringing new and compelling products to market. But S3, and similar services, are schemaless and lack the tools to extract value from the massive amounts of data that they house. Companies are pouring so much data into the cloud but then have to move it to other services to draw insights and perform even basic analytics. That’s expensive, time consuming and in many cases complete overkill.

We live in the pack rat age of data growth – no one deletes data. With more regulations demanding data retention, more IoT devices creating and capturing data, and more appetite for information and services, capacity and management challenges have become acute. That’s why we created our Smart Object Storage service, Chaossumo.io, to dramatically extend the value of cloud object storage, starting with S3.

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Internet of Things (IoT)
Management
Mobile
Storage
Chaos Sumo
Chaos Sumo Chaos Sumo turns Cloud Object Storage into an Intelligent Data Platform. With Chaos Sumo’s powerful discovery capabilities, visual data refinement studio, and RESTful API, organizations can quickly get more out of their cloud object storage. Users can browse, view and query their data right where it lives - on Amazon S3. That is smart object storage.
