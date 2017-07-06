Internet-based computing is quickly moving towards a stateless model of operations that will only accelerate as pervasive online and mobile cloud applications take hold. This in turn is driving demand for Object Storage which is a much better fit for stateless operations than traditional storage. Object Storage is quickly becoming the cornerstone of cloud computing and the bedrock foundation for today’s mobile, web, and cloud services. Services like Amazon S3, the market leader, are growing at an amazing clip. Object storage is cheap, reliable and incredibly scalable and eliminates a historically big challenge in bringing new and compelling products to market. But S3, and similar services, are schemaless and lack the tools to extract value from the massive amounts of data that they house. Companies are pouring so much data into the cloud but then have to move it to other services to draw insights and perform even basic analytics. That’s expensive, time consuming and in many cases complete overkill.

We live in the pack rat age of data growth – no one deletes data. With more regulations demanding data retention, more IoT devices creating and capturing data, and more appetite for information and services, capacity and management challenges have become acute. That’s why we created our Smart Object Storage service, Chaossumo.io, to dramatically extend the value of cloud object storage, starting with S3.

Read the entire article here, Why we created Chaos Sumo – Smart Object Storage for Amazon S3 – Chaos Sumo

via the fine folks at Chaos Sumo