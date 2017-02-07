Why Virtual Server Monitoring Tools Are Insufficient for VDI Monitoring

The use of virtualization for hosting server VMs is well understood. Today, most virtualization platforms provide administration and monitoring software that admins can use to track the health of their hypervisors and virtual machines (VMs).

The use of virtualization for desktops is not as widespread. For desktop virtualization, a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) hosts a desktop operating system within a virtual machine (VM) on a centralized server, and streams a pre-built desktop image to remote endpoints: desktops, laptops, thin clients, and mobile devices. Users at the endpoints can access the virtual desktop which has an operating system and applications that need to work as they would from their local workstation. Eliminating the need to install expensive and resource-intensive applications and hardware at every user endpoint, VDI cuts down IT investments and simplifies accessibility for end-users.

Since virtual desktops are implemented as virtual machines, many IT operations team try to use their existing virtual server monitoring tool (e.g., VMware vCenter, Citrix XenCenter) to monitor a virtual desktop infrastructure. While virtual server monitoring tools can be used to monitor the VMs and hypervisors supporting VDI, they do not provide the level of visibility and coverage necessary for true end-to-end performance monitoring, diagnosis and reporting for VDI. The table below compares the monitoring needs of virtual server and virtual desktop infrastructures and highlights why a virtual server monitoring tool is not sufficient for monitoring virtual desktop infrastructures (irrespective of whether VMware Horizon or Citrix XenDesktop is used).

