Why Upgrade to VMware vCloud Director 8.10, Part 2 – Architecture

In our last blog post, we explained why three important new features make it the right time to upgrade your data center to VMware vCloud Director® 8.10—a comprehensive solution for service providers to provision multitenant virtual data centers (VDC) across the hybrid cloud. This week we turn to the solution’s updated architecture. From enhanced security to more customizable virtual-machine placement, here are three more reasons to upgrade to vCloud Director 8.10.

Increased customization – With vCloud Director 8.10, service providers have the ability to customize virtual-machine placement and deploy in VMware vSphere® clusters—a real productivity boost to IT administrators who must simultaneously manage multiple virtual data centers with multiple requirements. This architecture update provides greater flexibility and overall environment control compared to previous versions of the software. It also improves cost-efficiencies and tailors customer experiences by integrating virtual-machine lifecycle workflows into external systems. Watch how administrators can boost productivity by creating and using VDC templates in vCloud Director 8.10.

via the fine folks at VMware!